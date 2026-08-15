After Trisha jibe apology, Nainar Nagenthran stirs another

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran has been at it again, making an allegedly abusive remark at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over 'father missing' comment made by the TVK chief in the Assembly.
The issue has triggered a political controversy, with ruling TVK ministers demanding an apology and a lawyer seeking police action against the BJP leader.
Speaking at Kamalalayam, the BJP's state headquarters, after relaunching the party mouthpiece 'Ore Naadu 2.0', Nainar Nagenthran apparently criticised Vijay's veiled remarks in the Assembly, which appeared to be directed at DMK president and former chief minister MK Stalin.
"If you go to the Assembly and ask, 'Where is appa? How would you know? You have to go home and ask your mother; only then will she tell you who your father is. If you search for your father in the Assembly, who would know?" Nainar said.
Nainar's remarks, however, drew sharp condemnation from TVK ministers and party functionaries, who accused him of making an objectionable reference to the Chief Minister's family and demanded that he apologise.
Meanwhile, a lawyer has petitioned the DGP to register a case against Nainar over his remarks.
Nainar had earlier faced criticism over similar remarks concerning actor Trisha and subsequently expressed regret. On this occasion, Nainar claims that he hasn't specifically referred to anyone and added that he has no ulterior motive in making those comments.
Earlier in the day, around 300 youngsters joined the BJP at Kamalalayam in Nainar's presence. He also hoisted the national flag at the party headquarters to mark India's 80th Independence Day.