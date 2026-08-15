After Trisha jibe apology, Nainar Nagenthran stirs another

"If you go to the Assembly and ask, 'Where is appa? How would you know? You have to go home and ask your mother; only then will she tell you who your father is. If you search for your father in the Assembly, who would know?" Nainar said.

Nainar's remarks, however, drew sharp condemnation from TVK ministers and party functionaries, who accused him of making an objectionable reference to the Chief Minister's family and demanded that he apologise.