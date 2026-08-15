'Ask mother about your father': TN BJP chief's 'reply' to CM Vijay leads to police complaint; Annamalai too condemns

Vijay had narrated a “kutti story” in the Assembly following the DMK's defeat in the April 2026 Assembly election, referring humorously to the whereabouts of the opposition leader's “father” in an apparent allusion to Stalin's electoral defeat in the Kolathur Assembly constituency. Several political parties, including the DMK, had criticised Vijay's remarks.

Complaint filed at DGP office over Nainar's 'reply' to TN CM Vijay's remarks

According to Daily Thanthi, lawyer Varthini has filed an online complaint against Nainar Nagenthran at the Chennai DGP office, alleging that his remarks about Chief Minister Vijay and his mother were defamatory.

The complaint said that while political criticism was acceptable, personally humiliating a family member was a matter of concern, and alleged that Nagenthran's remarks were slanderous and hurtful to her as a woman and mother.