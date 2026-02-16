After actress calls him out, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar apologises for Trisha-Vijay remark

Nagenthran's apology comes shortly after Trisha had criticised the"distasteful and inappropriate" remarks made by a "person holding a high stature in Tamil Nadu's political space," without naming the senior BJP leader.

A legal communiqué posted on Trisha's social media, captioned "Disrespect should and always will be called out", and issued through her counsel clarified that the actress maintains a strictly neutral political stance and is not affiliated with any political party. It added that she never expected such remarks from a "person holding a high stature" in the state's political space.