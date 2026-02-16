After actress calls him out, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar apologises for Trisha-Vijay remark

CHENNAI: Facing flak for his remarks linking actor Trisha Krishnan with TVK chief Vijay and following a nudge from party leaders, including its women's wing chief, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday expressed regret over his comments and said they "slipped out by mistake."
Nagenthran's apology comes shortly after Trisha had criticised the"distasteful and inappropriate" remarks made by a "person holding a high stature in Tamil Nadu's political space," without naming the senior BJP leader.
A legal communiqué posted on Trisha's social media, captioned "Disrespect should and always will be called out", and issued through her counsel clarified that the actress maintains a strictly neutral political stance and is not affiliated with any political party. It added that she never expected such remarks from a "person holding a high stature" in the state's political space.
The statement further noted that Trisha "wishes to be defined" solely by her professional work in cinema, and called for responsibility from those in public positions, asserting that personal lives should not be the subject of public discourse.
Soon after, in an impromptu press briefing in Tirunelveli, Nagenthran said what he spoke that day "was a word that slipped out by mistake, and regarding that, our All India Leader (Mahila Morcha chief) Vanathi Srinivasan and former state President K Annamalai had spoken with me," he added.
Meanwhile, some TVK functionaries have filed a police complaint in Chennai against Nainar's remarks.
