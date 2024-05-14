After torch, matchbox found at Nellai Cong president’s death site

MADURAI: In a development in the Congress president of Tirunelveli district (East) KPK Jeyakumar’s suspicious death case, police found a matchbox, an important piece of evidence, days after recovering a burnt torchlight at Karisuthu Pudur village near Uvari where the victim’s charred body was found, sources said on Monday.

Jeyakumar went missing on May 2 and did not return home. Following this, the Uvari police on May 3 filed a case under Section-174 of CrPC (suspicious death) based on the complaint filed by Jeyakumar’s son, sources said.

N Kannan, South Zone Inspector General of Police said a missing case was initially registered on May 3 and the charred body of Jeyakumar was found in a farm behind his house in the morning of May 4.

The police altered the missing case to Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death) based on Jeyakumar’s dying declaration, letters, and interim autopsy report.