Bones from Tirunelveli Congress leader Jeyakumar's charred body sent for DNA testing

CHENNAI: Bones from Tirunelveli Congress leader KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh's body were sent for DNA testing on Wednesday. The report from the Madurai Regional Forensic Science Laboratory is likely to come within a week. Once the report comes, the police plan to compare it with the DNA of Jayakumar's wife and sons to confirm if it was indeed his body.

Jeyakumar, president of the Congress party's Tirunelveli East district unit. had gone missing on May 2. His son Jebrin had filed a missing person complaint at the Uvari police station on May 3.

On May 4, police recovered Jeyakumar's body from his 10-acre farm, adjacent to his house near Karisuthu Pudur village. It was found in a completely charred state. His legs were tied together with a string, reports added.