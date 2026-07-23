After Tiruvallur disaster, govt orders Statewide audit of ammonia units; 28 firms face notices

The Labour Welfare Department said the notices were served to companies that had failed to house their employees at least 300 metres away from facilities where ammonia is stored or used, as mandated under industrial safety regulations. The units have been directed to relocate worker accommodation beyond the prescribed safety buffer and ensure immediate compliance with statutory norms.

The enforcement drive comes in the aftermath of the June 21 gas leak at St Peter and Paul Seafoods Exports Pvt Ltd in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam, where an ammonia leak from the plant killed 18 workers, most of them migrant women, and left more than 80 others hospitalised. While many have since been discharged, several victims continue to receive treatment.