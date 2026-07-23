After Tiruvallur disaster, govt orders Statewide audit of ammonia units; 28 firms face notices

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has launched a sweeping safety crackdown on industries handling ammonia, issuing notices to 28 establishments for violating mandatory worker accommodation norms and constituting 21 special inspection teams to audit hazardous units across the State following the Tiruvallur ammonia gas leak that claimed 18 lives.
The Labour Welfare Department said the notices were served to companies that had failed to house their employees at least 300 metres away from facilities where ammonia is stored or used, as mandated under industrial safety regulations. The units have been directed to relocate worker accommodation beyond the prescribed safety buffer and ensure immediate compliance with statutory norms.
The enforcement drive comes in the aftermath of the June 21 gas leak at St Peter and Paul Seafoods Exports Pvt Ltd in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam, where an ammonia leak from the plant killed 18 workers, most of them migrant women, and left more than 80 others hospitalised. While many have since been discharged, several victims continue to receive treatment.
Officials said the newly constituted 21 inspection teams will verify compliance with safety protocols, ammonia storage systems, emergency response mechanisms, statutory approvals and occupational health standards in every ammonia-handling unit. Particular attention will be paid to worker housing, safety infrastructure and disaster preparedness.
The tightening of enforcement also follows the National Green Tribunal taking suo motu cognisance of the tragedy and issuing notices to the Central and State pollution control authorities, the Union Environment Ministry’s regional office and the Tiruvallur district administration over the incident.
Officials said the inspections are intended to prevent a repeat of the Tiruvallur tragedy, with stringent action to follow against industries found violating industrial safety and labour welfare laws.