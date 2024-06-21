After Hooch tragedy, four arrested; TN Police go on an overdrive in other districts

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police have arrested four persons in connection with the spurious liquor tragedy in Kallakurichi in which over 40 persons have died so far.

On Thursday, Police arrested three persons from the same family- K Govindharaj alias Kannukutty, his wife, Vijaya and Govindharaj's brother, Dhamodharan - all from Karunapuram in Kallakurichi for selling the spurious liquor, ironically from a Cemetery in the village.

The CB-CID which has taken over investigations has secured another suspect, Chinnadurai who was absconding, according to sources. Chinnadurai is said to be the person who supplied the spurious liquor to Govindharaj.

Bereaved family members told media persons that police inaction led to the present tragedy claiming that the local police did not act on the illegal liquor sellers despite complaints.

Meanwhile, Police went on an overdrive in nearby districts such as Vellore, Salem, Villupuram, Trichy resulted in the seizure of spurious liquor and at least six persons have been detained. Police sources said that DGP Shankar Jiwal has given specific instructions to all District Superintendents of Police (SP) to intensify searches in their jurisdiction to apprehend sellers.

Special teams have been formed to find the source of Methanol, an industrial spirit which is suspected to be used to brew the liquor. Incidentally, over 20 persons had died only a year ago in Marakkanam and Chengelpet after consuming spurious liquor.

Police had then slapped a murder case against Chennai-based Chemical Engineer S Elayanambi who sold the methanol stock to manufacturers of spurious liquor.

The crackdown is expected to increase in the coming days, according to police officials. Meanwhile, in continuation of the suspension of over a dozen police officers including Kallakurichi district SP, Samay Singh Meena, the Tamil Nadu government shunted out Enforcement Bureau ADGP, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and his deputy, SP, S R Senthil Kumar on Thursday.