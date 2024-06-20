Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: BJP leader Annamalai announces State-wide protest seeking CM Stalin's resignation

CHENNAI: Condemning the ruling DMK government for the terrific hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district, BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin's resignation.

He also announced a state-wide protest against the "incompetence of the DMK government in curbing the production and sale of illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu on June 22, 2024". The state BJP president also wrote to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the deaths caused by illicit liquor in Kallakurichi.

"Taking moral responsibility for the valuable lives lost, CM Stalin should resign immediately dismiss the Prohibition Minister S Muthusamy. We request the Chief Minister MK Stalin to ponder if he has the righteousness to continue in his position after the gruesome death of over 60 lives due to illicit liquor in the last two years, " Annamalai said in a social media post.

Annamalai, along with his party functionaries visited Kallakurichi government hospital and met the victims there, who are undergoing treatment and later he met the families of the deceased and paid tributes to the mortal remains.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic death of more than 40 invaluable lives after consuming illicit liquor in Kallakurichi. On behalf of TN BJP, we visited Kallakurichi to share the sorrows of the families who have lost their dear ones in this dreaded incident, " he said, adding that the TN BJP extended its fullest support to the bereaved families.

Further, the saffron party leader announced that on behalf of the Tamil Nadu BJP, a relief amount of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to each family of the deceased victims.

"Also, necessary steps will be taken to ensure that the families of the victims become beneficiaries of various schemes of the Central government including permanent housing and educational scholarships, " Annamalai said in Kallakurichi after meeting the victims.

He also warned the DMK government that the BJP will not be a mere spectator if they think they could get away clean-handed by blaming the government officials for covering up their incompetence.