Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Seven persons undergoing treatment in Salem GH die

COIMBATORE: Seven persons, who were admitted in Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem, from Karunapuram in Kallakurichi after they consumed spurious liquor died without responding to treatment on Thursday.

With this, the death toll has climbed to ten in Salem GH as three persons had died on Wednesday.

Police identified the seven deceased persons as Anandan, 50, Ravi, 60, Vijayan, 59, S Rajendran, 64, Manoj Kumar, 33, S Anandan, 47 and M Rajendran, 65, all hailing from different villages in Kallakurichi district. After a post mortem, their bodies were handed over to family members.

Around 34 persons are still undergoing treatment in the hospital in Salem. It is said that one among them had lost vision.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up in the hospital with deployment of more than 60 cops as tense situations prevailed with the gathering of a large number of relatives at the hospital premises.

Salem City Police Commissioner B Vijayakumari visited the hospital and took stock of the security arrangements and also got to know the details of those undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the grieving family members urged the state government to curtail sale of illicit arrack with an iron hand.

“As liquor in tasmac shops is expensive, our men, who work as daily wagers, consume illicit arrack sold in packets for Rs 60 in Karunapuram. It is available anytime day and night. We are pained that police have failed to act against the bootleggers,” said Selvi, sister of Karthik, 36 from Karunapuram.

He is undergoing treatment in the hospital.