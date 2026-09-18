More victims come forward with statements against granite baron Veeramani

CHENNAI: Granite baron, R Veeramani (84) who was arrested in a POCSO case has exploited several minors and city police have secured statements from many other survivors, who were allegedly sexually abused by the businessman. The survivors were minors when the businessman allegedly exploited them. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a special court granted two day custody of Veeramani.
Citing his age and health condition, the magistrate directed police to question him within the Central Prison, Puzhal. The magistrate also allowed for Veeramani's advocate to be present during the interrogation and directed the investigating officer to videograph the interrogation and submit a copy to the magistrate.
Veeramani (84) and his two associates were arrested by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on August 29 for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl. Police said that the action was taken based on a video evidence submitted by an activist to the city police's ITPU (Immoral Trafficking Prevention Unit), which showed an elderly man sexually exploiting a young girl.
Police sources said that a pendrive with the video was sent to the ITPU in October 2025 and a case was registered, but action was delayed for several months. The police had earlier sought to close the case after they could not identify or locate the girl. A special POCSO court rejected the closure report on August 19 and ordered further investigation. The fresh probe led to the arrests of Veeramani and his associates, Mahendra Simhan (64) and his wife, Shanthi (60).
Meanwhile, Police have also submitted that the survivor in the video has been identified and her statement was recorded before a magistrate.