More victims come forward with statements against granite baron Veeramani

Citing his age and health condition, the magistrate directed police to question him within the Central Prison, Puzhal. The magistrate also allowed for Veeramani's advocate to be present during the interrogation and directed the investigating officer to videograph the interrogation and submit a copy to the magistrate.

Veeramani (84) and his two associates were arrested by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on August 29 for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl. Police said that the action was taken based on a video evidence submitted by an activist to the city police's ITPU (Immoral Trafficking Prevention Unit), which showed an elderly man sexually exploiting a young girl.