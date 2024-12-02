Additional buses operates from Villupuram to Chennai on Dec 2 as flooding disrupts train service

CHENNAI: Additional buses are being operated from Villupuram to Chennai to accommodate stranded travelers as train services between Chennai and several southern districts of Tamil Nadu have been severely impacted due to heavy rains caused by Cyclone Fengal.

Also Read: Cyclone Fengal: Change in train pattern owing to waterlogging in Villupuram; check details

Buses are being made available at Villupuram Railway Junction, Thirukovilur, Mambazhapattu, and Venkatesapuram to provide an alternative mode of transport, ensuring convenience for passengers affected by the disruption in rail services.

Floodwaters have risen above the danger level on a railway bridge near Mundiyambakkam, leading to the cancellation of trains for safety reasons. Trains scheduled to depart from Chennai to southern districts this morning, as well as several trains from southern Tamil Nadu to Chennai, have been halted.

Also Read: CM Stalin to visit Villupuram to assess flood damage and oversee relief measures

Express trains from Tirunelveli, Kollam, and Nagercoil have been stopped at Villupuram, causing long delays for passengers at the Villupuram railway station