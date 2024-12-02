CM Stalin to visit Villupuram to assess flood damage and oversee relief measures

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to visit Villupuram district on Monday to assess the damage caused by heavy rains and floods, as per a Maalaimalar report.

The Chief Minister departed from Chennai and begin his visit by inspecting the Cyclone Shelter at Mandavaiputhukkupam in Marakkanam around 8.30 am and will conduct a review meeting at the Vikravandi Taluk Office.

Later, MK Stalin will inspect the protection center set up at VPS Matric School in Thamaraikulam, near Rettaiyar Mill Bus Stop in Villupuram, and then he will meet the vresidents who have been accommodated at the center and distribute relief materials to those affected by the floods.

Cyclone Fengal’s fury has wreaked havoc across Villupuram district, leaving many areas submerged in floodwaters.

Thousands of homes are surrounded by water, trapping residents and making evacuation challenging.

State ministers Ponmudi, Sivasankar, and Senthilbalaji are actively overseeing relief efforts in the district, ensuring swift recovery operations.

On Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the areas affected by the rain and floods in Villupuram district and distributed relief materials to the people and directed government officials to complete the rescue operations as soon as possible.