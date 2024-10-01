Actor Rajinikanth’s health condition stable, to undergo elective procedure

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth is stable after he was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Monday night.

After complaints of abdomen pain, he was taken to the hospital.

He is undergoing the Transcatheter Endovascular Aortic Repair (TEVAR) procedure, which is a minimally invasive procedure.

The procedure is to repair the enlargement of a blood vessel near his abdomen.

Sources said that he is being supervised by interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Sathish.

The procedure is not a surgery and he is expected to be moved to his room soon.

Other tests including an ECG, and ECHO are also being done to evaluate his health condition and it is expected to be a case of Abdominal Aneurysm.

However, hospital sources said that there is nothing serious and his overall health remains stable.

An official statement on the actor's health from the hospital is awaited.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin, wished a speedy recovery to Superstar Rajinikanth.

