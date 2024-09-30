Actor Rajinikanth rushed to Chennai hospital; condition stable, say doctors

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday night. The 73-year-old is stable, said doctors, adding that medical investigations are under way.

Sources said an elective cardiac procedure is planned to be done at the cath lab of the hospital on Tuesday morning.

He was taken to the hospital after complaining of severe stomach pain. Hospital sources said medical investigations were being done and added that his condition was stable. The veteran actor being rushed to the hospital caused a flutter among fans and media persons. Further details are awaited.

The actor reportedly fell ill while shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie today.

Earlier in December 2020 also, he had undergone similar health checkup in the same hospital. His upcoming film, Vettaiyan, directed by Jai Bhim-fame TJ Gnanavel, is slated for release on October 10.