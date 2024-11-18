Actor Kasthuri files bail plea after being lodged in Puzhal jail

CHENNAI: Actor Kasthuri who was arrested following her controversial comments against the Telugu-speaking community in Tamil Nadu filed a bail petition at a city court on Monday after being remanded in Puzhal Central Prison.

According to Daily Thanthi, the petition was filed by Kasthuri's lawyer TR Prabhakaran at a magistrate court in Egmore and will come up for hearing on Wednesday (November 20).

She was arrested on November 16 after a Chennai police team traced her to a film producer's house in Hyderabad. The arrest came days after the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court rejected her anticipatory bail petition.

Following the arrest, the actor was brought to Chennai on Sunday and was interrogated for over an hour at the Chintadripet police station.

After the police interrogation, Kasthuri was produced at the court in Egmore, where she sought bail. She said that she did not know that the police had issued a summons at her house in Chennai, that she was living alone, and if imprisoned, it would affect her child. But the magistrate rejected the plea and ordered her to be remanded in judicial custody until November 29.

The Egmore Police had booked the actor on November 5 based on a complaint from a Telugu federation seeking action against the actor for her remarks at a protest meet in support of Brahmins held in Chennai on November 3.

After her comments drew ire, the actor issued a public apology and retracted the statement against the Telugu speaking people of the state.

The actress had claimed that some Telugu-speaking people, who had come to the state centuries ago to serve the then rulers, were now claiming to be Tamils. According to the actress, such people, who subscribe to a particular political ideology, though claim themselves to be Tamils despite their Telugu origin, do not consider Tamil Brahmins as Tamils. That was the reason why they chose the identity of 'Dravidian' and could not choose 'Tamil,' for their ideology, she claimed. She sought to pick holes in the Aryan invasion theory and the claim that Tamil Brahmins were Aryans, a line often taken in Tamil Nadu by those who subscribe to the Dravidian ideology.

The actress, following the controversy, asserted that she only referred to those who bat for the "Dravidian ideology, who say that Tamils (Tamil Brahmins) are not Tamils."

(With inputs from PTI and Bureau)