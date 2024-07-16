Actor Gautami's ex-manager arrested in Rs 25 crore property fraud case

CHENNAI: Chennai police on Tuesday arrested actor Gautami Tadimalla's former manager Azhagappan based on her police complaint that he had cheated her of crores of rupees using the power of attorney. She had alleged that the property was shifted to the name of his family members.

Azhagappan (64), a resident of Velachery, who used to work for actress and former BJP member Gautami, had fraudulently sold 46 acres of land worth Rs 25 crore belonging to her and her brother Srikanth in Kottaiyur, Tiruvallur district.

Based on a complaint filed by Gautami on November 2 last year, the Kanchipuram District Crime Branch police registered a case against 6 persons namely Azhagappan, his wife Nachiyal, Satish Kumar, Arthi, Baskaran, and Rameshshankar under 7 sections including fraud, intimidation, and preparation of forged documents.

Following this, three special police teams were formed who searched for the six accused who were absconding.

On Monday evening, Azhagappan was arrested at his house in Velachery, Chennai, and was interrogated at the Kanchipuram Liquor Enforcement Division office.

He was then produced in the Kanchipuram Criminal Court and imprisoned.

Earlier in the case, the CCB team had arrested Balaraman, a real estate businessman.