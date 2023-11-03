Real estate businessman arrested for cheating actor Gautami

CHENNAI: Based on a complaint from actor Gautami stating that she was cheated by real estate businessmen running many crores of rupees, the Chennai police had arrested one Balaraman, a resident of Anna Nagar.

According to Gautami, she had property at Kottaiyur Village, Tiruvallur to an extent of 8.63 acres.

In the year 2015 Balaraman and Raghunathan of Chengalpettu has promised to sell her above said properties and obtained General Power in their favours. Thereafter, they have sold her properties in favour of Mumbai based company with adjacent 23 properties and gave Rs 4.10 crores to her as a sale consideration of her properties.

Subsequently, after receipt of notice from the Income Tax Department in 2021, she came to know that the above said Balaraman and Raghunathan had sold her properties for Rs.12 crores and paid only Rs 4.10 crores and misappropriated the rest of the amount and cheated.

Based on the complaint of Gautami, a case was registered in the Entrustment Document Fraud Wing-I of CCB and took up for investigation. After the investigations with relevant proof the CCB team arrested Balaraman and remanded him.