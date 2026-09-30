Aadhav claims Mithun calling shots, sidelining seniors; AIADMK says charges baseless

Responding to charges by PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna that AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami was reducing the party to a family-run outfit by sidelining prominent leaders, the AIADMK issued a statement claiming the accusations were baseless.
Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Aadhav alleged that Palaniswami’s son Mithun Palaniswamy was indirectly influencing key organisational decisions despite not holding a formal party post. “Why were several prominent functionaries in the Kongu region sidelined after the Assembly election? It is because the party is being indirectly controlled by Mithun. He is indirectly influencing key organisational decisions, including candidate selection and campaign strategy,” he said.
The AIADMK, in a social media post, hit back, stating that Mithun Palaniswamy held no party post other than primary membership. It also questioned Aadhav’s remarks alleging his involvement in grabbing AIADMK properties and claimed that the party’s assets and bank balances had increased since Palaniswami became general secretary.
The AIADMK also turned the attack on Aadhav, citing his 2026 election affidavit and claiming Aadhav had declared assets worth Rs 534 crore. It questioned the source of his wealth and alleged that he had amassed the wealth through his father-in-law.
Aadhav also accused the DMK and AIADMK of having a tacit understanding in the ongoing Madurantakam and Dharapuram by-elections. “In Madurantakam, the AIADMK is seeking votes for the DMK, while in Dharapuram, the DMK is seeking votes for the AIADMK,” he alleged.
Rejecting the claim, the AIADMK said it respected the independent decisions of its alliance partners and dismissed Aadhav’s remarks on seat-sharing and alliance equations.
Taking aim at both the DMK and AIADMK, Aadhav alleged that the two parties were resorting to personal attacks against TVK leader and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay instead of focusing on governance and policy issues.
“The DMK had targeted the personal lives of former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa in the past. Instead of seeking votes by highlighting its five-year governance record, Udhayanidhi Stalin is also focusing on personal attacks. Palaniswami is adopting a similar approach,” he said.
The AIADMK, in turn, criticised Vijay and the TVK, alleging that the Chief Minister was avoiding leaders of his own alliance partners during the campaign. It also alleged that the TVK depended on MLAs elected with DMK votes and said the AIADMK’s strength lay in its cadre base, asserting that it could face elections independently of alliance arrangements.
Aadhav also criticised DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth for aligning with the DMK, recalling that late DMDK founder Vijayakanth had opposed the DMK. “Vijayakanth’s soul will not forgive this,” he said.