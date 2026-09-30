Aadhav claims Mithun calling shots, sidelining seniors; AIADMK says charges baseless

Responding to charges by PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna that AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami was reducing the party to a family-run outfit by sidelining prominent leaders, the AIADMK issued a statement claiming the accusations were baseless.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Aadhav alleged that Palaniswami’s son Mithun Palaniswamy was indirectly influencing key organisational decisions despite not holding a formal party post. “Why were several prominent functionaries in the Kongu region sidelined after the Assembly election? It is because the party is being indirectly controlled by Mithun. He is indirectly influencing key organisational decisions, including candidate selection and campaign strategy,” he said.

The AIADMK, in a social media post, hit back, stating that Mithun Palaniswamy held no party post other than primary membership. It also questioned Aadhav’s remarks alleging his involvement in grabbing AIADMK properties and claimed that the party’s assets and bank balances had increased since Palaniswami became general secretary.

The AIADMK also turned the attack on Aadhav, citing his 2026 election affidavit and claiming Aadhav had declared assets worth Rs 534 crore. It questioned the source of his wealth and alleged that he had amassed the wealth through his father-in-law.