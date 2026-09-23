TN Bypolls 2026: DMK-AIADMK colluding for Madurantakam, Dharapuram bypolls, alleges Minister Aadhav

Addressing a campaign meeting in support of TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel in Madurantakam, Aadhav alleged that the AIADMK had taken a ‘box’ from the DMK in Madurantakam, while the DMK had allegedly taken a ‘box’ to facilitate the AIADMK’s victory in Dharapuram.

“Did the AIADMK work in Madurantakam? They have taken the box from the DMK. In Dharapuram, the DMK has taken the box so that the AIADMK can win. This is the understanding between them,” he alleged. Hence, he claimed, voting for the AIADMK’s “two leaves” symbol was, politically, equivalent to voting for the DMK.

Aadhav said the TVK was confident of securing at least 1.20 lakh votes in Madurantakam and claimed that the party was in direct contest with the DMK and AIADMK.