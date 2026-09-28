TVK packed with ‘deputation’ leaders, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday accused the ruling TVK of targeting AIADMK functionaries with false cases during the Dharapuram by-election campaign and warned that he would lead a protest against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay if such action continued.
Addressing an election meeting in Dharapuram, Palaniswami said the TVK government was acting out of fear of defeat and said attempts to curb the AIADMK would only strengthen its resolve.
“If you try to curtail the AIADMK, we will only rise further. I also warn the police against foisting false cases on our functionaries who are involved in the election campaign. We will not be cowed down by threats. If this continues, I will lead a protest against Vijay when he comes to Dharapuram,” he said.
Claiming that TVK Ministers were approaching AIADMK MLAs and inviting them to join the ruling party, the AIADMK leader said, “A majority of those in the DMK and TVK are from the AIADMK. They underwent training in the AIADMK and then went on deputation to other parties.”
Taking a dig at Vijay, Palaniswami said the TVK leader had contested from two constituencies in the Assembly election because he lacked confidence in winning from a single seat. “Vijay had come to power by accident and was now attempting to retain his government through horse-trading of AIADMK MLAs,” he said.
On allegations of an understanding between the AIADMK and DMK, Palaniswami asked why the two parties would contest separately if they had joined hands. “If the DMK is an evil force, then TVK forming a government with its allies should also be called an evil force,” he said.
Referring to the Karur stampede case, Palaniswami said the fate of the present government would ultimately depend on the outcome of the case pending before the court. “This government will not last long,” he said.