TVK packed with ‘deputation’ leaders, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

Claiming that TVK Ministers were approaching AIADMK MLAs and inviting them to join the ruling party, the AIADMK leader said, “A majority of those in the DMK and TVK are from the AIADMK. They underwent training in the AIADMK and then went on deputation to other parties.”

Taking a dig at Vijay, Palaniswami said the TVK leader had contested from two constituencies in the Assembly election because he lacked confidence in winning from a single seat. “Vijay had come to power by accident and was now attempting to retain his government through horse-trading of AIADMK MLAs,” he said.

On allegations of an understanding between the AIADMK and DMK, Palaniswami asked why the two parties would contest separately if they had joined hands. “If the DMK is an evil force, then TVK forming a government with its allies should also be called an evil force,” he said.

Referring to the Karur stampede case, Palaniswami said the fate of the present government would ultimately depend on the outcome of the case pending before the court. “This government will not last long,” he said.