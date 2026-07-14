LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin seeks action against cops over Kumari youth's custodial death

Referring to the police version, Udhayanidhi said the department had claimed that Sabarivarman was in good health at the time of his arrest and died after falling ill following the enquiry.

However, he said the victim's family had alleged that Sabarivarman, a person with a disability, was beaten by police personnel while in custody.

"Sabarivarman's family is protesting, alleging that he was assaulted by the police despite being a person with a disability. The Chief Minister must respond appropriately to this,," Udhayanidhi said.