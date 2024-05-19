Heavy rains: Devotees barred from climbing Sathuragiri hill

CHENNAI: In consideration of the heavy rains persisting along the Western Ghats, authorities have advised devotees against ascending Sathuragiri hill for the Pradosham puja during the Vaikasi month.

Devotees are urged to follow this advisory and refrain from visiting the hill until further notice.

According to RMC, the rains are likely to continue till May 22. The heavy rains that lashed many areas of Tamil Nadu, especially the Western Ghats and interior districts, in the last few days, are due to a cyclonic circulation prevailing over south Tamil Nadu which now lies over south interior Tamil Nadu.