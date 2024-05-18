Heavy rains: Forest dept asks devotees to avoid trekking to Velliangiri hills

CHENNAI: In a precautionary measure, the Forest Department has advised devotees against visiting the Velliangiri hills due to recent adverse weather conditions. The area has been witnessing heavy rains with winds and cold weather for the past few days, especially in the 5th, 6th and 7th hill.

The relentless downpour on May 17 has caused significant damage to the trekking paths, making them unsafe for travellers. Devotees and tourists are urged to follow this advisory and refrain from visiting the hills until further notice.

The famous Velliangiri hills are located in Poondi within the Western Ghats in Coimbatore. Every year from February to April, pilgrims are allowed by the Forest Department to visit the hills.