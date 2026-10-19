3 of family killed, three hurt as car rams into stationary truck in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: Three members of a family, including a child, were killed and an equal number of them were critically injured when their speeding car allegedly rammed into a stationary mini-truck near Vikravandi.
The accident occurred near V Salai on the Villupuram-Chennai National Highway late Saturday. The six-member family, from Moulivakkam in Chennai, was returning home from Thoothukudi when their car crashed into the rear of the truck.
The driver of the mini-truck, which was transporting fish from Tiruchendur to Chennai, had parked the vehicle on the roadside to have tea.
The deceased were identified as John Britto (37), his mother Thangabai (65), and a child, Yuvana Angelin. All three died on the spot.
The injured, identified as Anto Rajkumar, Natta Trishti, and Jessy Yuvana, were rescued by the Vikravandi police and admitted to the intensive care unit at the Mundiyampakkam Government Medical College Hospital.
Police personnel recovered the bodies and sent them to the Mundiyampakkam government hospital for post-mortem examinations.