3 of family killed, three hurt as car rams into stationary truck in Villupuram

The driver of the mini-truck, which was transporting fish from Tiruchendur to Chennai, had parked the vehicle on the roadside to have tea.

The deceased were identified as John Britto (37), his mother Thangabai (65), and a child, Yuvana Angelin. All three died on the spot.

The injured, identified as Anto Rajkumar, Natta Trishti, and Jessy Yuvana, were rescued by the Vikravandi police and admitted to the intensive care unit at the Mundiyampakkam Government Medical College Hospital.