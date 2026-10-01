Two die, five injured after car collides with lorry in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Two died, while five were injured as a car collided with a lorry at Thuvarankurichi in the Tiruchy-Madurai bypass on Thursday (October 1).
It is said that A Mohan Kumar (70), a resident of Kalkulam near Nagercoil, along with his wife Suleka (61), son Varun Mohan (38), daughter-in-law Anjana (37), grandson Siddarth (17) and daughter Aishwarya (28) were proceeding to Nagercoil from Chennai by a hired car (TN 31 7785), and K Abdul Kalam from Pudukkottai was driving the car.
When the car was nearing Thuvarankurichi on the Tiruchy-Madurai bypass, a steel rod-laden lorry bound from Tiruchy to Natham, which was proceeding ahead of the car, took a right turn suddenly, and the car driver, Abdul Kalam, lost control, and it collided with the lorry, in which Mohan Kumar and Anjana died on the spot while the four others and the driver sustained severe injuries.
On information, the Thuvarankurichi police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Thuravarnkurichi GH.
The injured were also rushed to the GH. A case was registered, and the lorry driver, K Mani (54) from Lalgudi, was arrested. Further investigations are ongoing.