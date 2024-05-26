22-year-old kidnapped in Acharapakkam rescued within 2 hours; four arrested

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old woman who was kidnapped by a group of men in Acharapakkam was rescued by the police within two hours of the incident on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Jamuna working in a private hospital in Velachery.

Four men followed Jamuna in a car when she was walking towards the hospital on Saturday morning and kidnapped her, police said.

Police said Jamuna started to scream for help when the car was nearing the Achurapakkam toll booth. The toll plaza staff who noticed this alerted the Acharapakkam police station. Soon the police team rushed to the spot and intercepted the vehicle on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway.

The police rescued Jamuna and arrested the four men who kidnapped her. During the inquiry, the police found that Jamuna was in a relationship with Sabapathi (27) and she stopped talking to him six months ago.

As Jamuna was avoiding him, Sabapathi decided to kidnap her with the help of his friends Hariharan (20), Ajay (25), and Rajesh (39). The police handed over them to Velachery police.

A case has been registered and further inquiry is on.