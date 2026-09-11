Sterlite stir killings: No obligation to fully act on report: AG; govt conscience under question

The Advocate General appearing for the State government informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that there was no statutory obligation on the government to implement the Commission's recommendations in their entirety. The decision assumes political significance as the Leader of the Opposition challenged the ruling TVK government to implement the recommendations in full, when some minister questioned the earlier DMK government over the action taken on anti-Sterlite killings.

The AG submitted that Rs 25 lakh had already been paid to the families of those killed in the firing in accordance with Government Orders and indicated that the government would not pay the remaining Rs 25 lakh recommended by the Commission.