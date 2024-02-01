Thoothukudi Sterlite firing: MHC issues notice to 17 officials allegedly

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) issued notice to 17 officials allegedly involved in 2018 Thoothukudi Sterlite firing, in which 13 protestors were shot dead.



A division bench comprising Justice SS Sundar and N Senthilkumar heard the petition preferred by human rights activist Henri Tiphagne against the premature closure of the investigation of the firing, by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Henri Tiphagne, filed a fresh petition impleading all the police personnel and public servants named in retired Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission's report, in his petition, compliance with the court's direction.

After the submission the bench directed all the impleaded officials to respond to Henri's petition and posted the matter to February 21 for further hearing.

Henri Tiphagne filed a petition against an order passed by the NHRC on October 25, 2018, closing the suo motu proceedings initiated by it with regard to the Thoothukudi police firing, in which 13 anti-Sterlite protesters were shot dead.

The activist sought to re-investigate the case on the basis of his complaint.