19 districts in Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain till 10 am: Weather dept

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday forecast the possibility of rains up to 10 am in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Pudukkottai districts.

The 19 districts may get to witness light to moderate showers by 10 am, it said.

Earlier, the weather department had warned that due to the change in the speed of the western wind, thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas today.

An alert for the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Nilgiris and ghat areas of Coimbatore district today was issued too.