Heavy rains force many to take shelter in relief camps in the Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: It was a day of agony for many families, who were trapped inside their houses as water from overflowing rivers flooded several residential neighbourhoods in the Nilgiris due to torrential rains on Wednesday.

Around 48 people from 13 families, who were stranded in their marooned ‘Iruvayal’ locality in Gudalur due to overflowing the Thorapalli River, were rescued by the fire and rescue personnel.

They were sheltered in a temporary relief camp at Thorapalli Government School.

Continuous rains also resulted in dampened walls either falling off or developing cracks in Kokkal in Gudalur.

More than 40 persons, who were residing in damaged houses and those buildings in weak condition including an old age home, were shifted to relief camps following an inspection by revenue authorities.

Vehicle movement was hit between Gudalur- Masinagudi for the second day as Theppakadu bridge was flooded due to over-flowing Moyar River. Tourist vehicles were diverted through Gudalur to reach Ooty.

Similarly, most of the rivers were in spate causing inundation in low lying areas.

Tree fall’s added to the misery as vehicle movement was blocked for over two hours near Naduvattam on the Gudalur-Ooty National Highways after a huge tree got uprooted and fell.

Mud slips were reported in different parts of the district.

With heavy rains pounding the Nilgiris, the Kundah dam, located more than 5,000 feet above mean sea level got filled up and the entire inflow of around 300 cusecs is released through its sluice.

Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, who assumed charge as Nilgiris District Collector on Wednesday, said to the media, that all out efforts were being taken to protect people from the impact of heavy rains.

“Also, measures will be taken for uninterrupted supply of essentials to people,” she said.

In Coimbatore, a flood alert continued to be in place to people living along the banks of river Bhavani due to heavy discharge of water from Pillur dam, which has reached its brim.

As the dam’s storage had reached 97 feet as against its full storage of 100 feet, the entire inflow of around 20,000 cusecs has been released causing flooding in Bhavani River.