Schools in parts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore districts closed today due to heavy rains

CHENNAI: Schools in parts of Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu have announced a one-day holiday on Thursday, following heavy and continuous rainfall.



According to Thanthi TV, Lakshmi Bhavya, the District Collector of the Nilgiris, has announced a one-day holiday for schools in Udhagamandalam, Kundah, Gudalur, and Pandalur taluks of the Nilgiris district.

In Coimbatore district, too, authorities have announced a holiday for schools in Valparai alone today, due to incessant downpour. The area has been issued an orange alert by the weather department.

