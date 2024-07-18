Begin typing your search...
Schools in parts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore districts closed today due to heavy rains
According to Thanthi TV, Lakshmi Bhavya, the District Collector of the Nilgiris, has announced a one-day holiday for schools in Udhagamandalam, Kundah, Gudalur, and Pandalur taluks of the Nilgiris district.
CHENNAI: Schools in parts of Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu have announced a one-day holiday on Thursday, following heavy and continuous rainfall.
According to Thanthi TV, Lakshmi Bhavya, the District Collector of the Nilgiris, has announced a one-day holiday for schools in Udhagamandalam, Kundah, Gudalur, and Pandalur taluks of the Nilgiris district.
In Coimbatore district, too, authorities have announced a holiday for schools in Valparai alone today, due to incessant downpour. The area has been issued an orange alert by the weather department.
Next Story