10 months on, CM Vijay returns to Karur to hand over job orders

During his visit to Karur after 10 months, the TVK president and Chief Minister Vijay will distribute government job appointment orders to 32 members of the victims' families and address a public meeting amid tight security.

A 10-acre venue at Atlas Kalaiyarangam in Vennaimalai has been selected for the public meeting, which is restricted to 5,000 attendees. The venue has been enclosed with makeshift barricades, with only designated entry and exit points left open.

After the public meeting, Vijay will travel in a roadshow from Vennaimalai to the Karur Collectorate in Thanthondrimalai, where he is scheduled to meet with the victims' families. The Collectorate has been placed under heavy police security since Thursday ahead of the meeting.