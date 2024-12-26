Zimbabwe's Andy Pycroft completes 100 Tests as match referee

MELBOURNE: Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Pycroft on Thursday became only the fourth official in the history of men's Test cricket to complete 100 games as a match referee with the Boxing Day contest between India and Australia that began here on Thursday.

The exclusive list is led by former Sri Lanka player Ranjan Madugalle as the most experienced match referee with 225 Tests, followed by New Zealand’s Jeff Crowe (125) and England's Chris Broad (123).

The 68-year-old Pycroft played three Tests and 20 ODIs for Zimbabwe from 1983-1992.

"Pycroft, who has also officiated in 238 men's ODIs, 174 men's T20Is and 21 women’s T20Is since 2009, said he has enjoyed every minute of the journey to 100 matches as a match referee,' the ICC said on its website.

Pycroft said touching the mark is a great honour and he is thankful to have been afforded the opportunity to officiate all over the world, "embracing different cultures."

"It has been a rewarding journey and I have treasured every moment of it," he added.