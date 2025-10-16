Team India arrives in Perth for ODI series against Australia

PERTH: Senior stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hit the ground running soon after their arrival here and spent a considerable time in the nets during the Indian team’s first training session ahead of the ODI series against Australia beginning here on Sunday.

All eyes are on Rohit and Kohli, who last played for India in the Champions Trophy in February-March, and are available only in the 50-over format.

Both the former India captains batted for close to 30 minutes in the nets. The Indian team arrived here in two batches over Wednesday and Thursday for the white-ball tour comprising three ODIs and five T20s, starting October 29.

Rohit was also seen having a long chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir after his time in the nets.

Both Kohli and Rohit retired from Tests earlier this year and had called time on their India T20 career after winning the World Cup in Barbados last year.

It could well be the last time that the two ODI greats play Down Under.

Their participation in the 2027 World Cup is also not a given with a lot depending on their form and fitness at the time. However, new captain Shubman Gill has backed the two superstars given their wealth of experience.

Post the net session, Kohli was seen having a chat with bowling coach Morne Morkel which was followed by a light moment with pacer Arshdeep Singh.

The team also has a training session lined up on Friday and Saturday.

Gambhir, spinner Kuldeep Yadav, all-rounder Axar Patel and the rest of the support staff including Morkel joined them later in the day, having taken an evening flight from Delhi on Wednesday.

The series will begin here on Sunday before moving to Adelaide (October 23), and Sydney (October 25).

The future of the two stalwarts has become a subject of intense speculation especially after Gill’s elevation to ODI captaincy.

Both of them have already retired from Tests and T20 Internationals but are believed to be keen on continuing at least till the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Gill, who also leads the Test side, has been supportive of the idea in his media interactions since taking over the ODI reins.