Tamil Thalaivas turns to seasoned duo for fresh start

CHENNAI: For over two decades, Sanjeev Baliyan and Suresh Kumar have shared a bond forged on kabaddi mats across the country. From their playing days with Indian Railways to their evolving roles in the sport, first with Sanjeev as coach and Suresh as a player in Patna Pirates, and later as coaching partners at Jaipur Pink Panthers, their journey has been marked by mutual respect and a deep understanding of the game. Now, the duo embarks on a new mission: to revive the fortunes of Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

The team from the state has finished ninth in the bottom quarter of the standings for two consecutive seasons, prompting a reset. Baliyan, one of PKL’s most successful coaches with two championship titles, has been appointed head coach, while Suresh, a stalwart of the kabaddi scene in Tamil Nadu for over 20 years, joins as his assistant.

In a conversation with DT Next, Suresh reflected on the weight of expectation that comes with coaching a team from his home state.

“Most people in the kabaddi fraternity know me from my playing days. If I fail to deliver, I’ll be answerable to many. So yes, it’s both exciting and daunting,” he said.

Earlier this month, Tamil Thalaivas retained three elite category players, Moein Shafaghi, Himanshu, and Sagar Rather, while parting ways with Iranian defender Amir Bastami, who had a quiet last season with only 109 tackles. Looking ahead to this weekend’s auction, Sanjeev emphasised that the team is keeping its options open.

“We’re not targeting specific players just yet. We’ll study the final auction list and decide accordingly,” he said.

He also cautioned against splurging on a single marquee signing:

“I’m not in favour of investing heavily in one player. It puts unnecessary pressure on them to justify their price tag. Building a strong, balanced squad is more important than having one standout name.”

In the lead-up to the auction, the retained players are participating in the South All-India Kabaddi Tournament in Madurai, an initiative that serves a dual purpose.

“It offers players basic match practice and gives us coaches a chance to assess their form and fitness,” said Suresh.

The duo is also keen on addressing key gaps in the squad, especially in the raiding department.

“There are a few areas that need strengthening, particularly the right raider slot. If we can recruit the right players, I’m confident we can build a strong team,” he added.