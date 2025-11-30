Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|30 Nov 2025 1:25 PM IST
    South Africa opt to bowl against India in 1st ODI
    First odi between Ind vs Sa in Ranchi (Photo: IANS)

    RANCHI: Stand-in South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to field against India in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.

    South Africa have rested skipper Temba Bavuma and spinner Keshav Maharaj.

    For India, who are without regular skipper Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The hosts have gone with three spinners and as many pacers.

    Teams:

    India:
    Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

    South Africa:
    Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman.

