Rayudu announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket

CHENNAI: After the sensational win of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against defending Champion Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL final on Monday, Indian cricketer and CSK's star player Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.

He took to his official Twitter handle and posted a note that read, "It has been an emotional night that culminated in a special IPL win. On that high note, I would like to announce my retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. When I took up the cricket bat as a kid playing with the tennis ball at home, I didn't imagine the wonderful journey that would follow for three decades."





He added, "I consider it my greatest honour to have represented my country from the Under-15 to the highest level. I still remember the day I received my India cap for the first time in 2013- it is a memory I will cherish forever. I thank BCCI, ACA, HCA, VCA, and BCA for showing faith in his ability and providing him with the opportunity to express himself on the field."

Rayudu also thanked both the IPL teams -- Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings for which he played and said, "I would also like to thank both the IPL teams that I played for - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. I am proud to finish my career as a six-time IPL winner. Being a part of Mumbai Indians' first-ever IPL win in 2013 as well as winning the IPL title with Chennai Super Kings in 2018, 2021 and of course, 2023 are memories that will stay with me forever. It has also been a great privilege to play with Captain Dhoni Bhai both with CSK and Team India. We have had some great memories over the last two decades both on and off the field, which will stay in my heart forever."

"None of this would have been possible without the support of my dear family, especially my father Sambasiva Rao. Thanks to all my teammates, support staff, fans, and all coaches from my early days-this memorable journey of mine would not have been fulfilling without all of you. Thank you for being by my side through the ups and downs. Your encouragement meant a lot to me," the 37-year-old player further added.

Rayudu made his IPL debut in 2010 with Mumbai Indians and played for the side till the 2017 season, winning three titles. His maiden IPL contract was worth Rs 12 lakh. Chennai Super Kings picked him in 2018 and was once again picked by the team for Rs 6.25 crore ahead of IPL 2022. He has played around 6 matches for Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23.

In 55 ODIs for India, Rayudu scored 1694 runs with three hundreds and 10 fifties at an average of 47-plus.

Before Sunday's final win, he has played 203 IPL games, scoring 4329 runs at a strike rate of 127 with 22 half-centuries and a single century. The 602 runs in the 2018 season for CSK were his best effort. In 2022, he prematurely announced his IPL retirement after his fifth season with CSK through a social media post, however, he deleted it within an hour after intervention from the CSK management.

