IPL Final: Chennai prevails over weather and GT to become 5 time champs

CHENNAI: The four-time champions Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL title for the fifth time as they defeated the Gujarat Titans by five wickets at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

The rain-hit game had Gujarat bat first with Sai Sudharsan (96) and Wriddhiman Saha (54) giving the CSK bowlers a hard time on the field. They put up a challenging 214 on the board.

With the capricious weather once again getting nasty, CSK's target was reduced to 171 to be taken in 15 overs under the Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method.

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad were off to a good start adding 74 runs for the first wicket before Noor Ahmad removed both of them in the same over.

Just when Dube and Rahane tried to find momentum. Mohit Sharma dismissed Rahane. Making his last IPL appearance, Ambati Rayudu shouldered the chase to take his team close to the finish line before perishing for 19 off just 8 balls. Dhoni shocked his fans by getting back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. The back-to-back wickets brought GT back into to the game.

However, with 13 needed off the last over, Jadeja took the Men In Yellow home scoring a six and a boundary off the last two deliveries.