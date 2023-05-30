Will come back next season for the love I received: MS Dhoni

CHENNAI: Breaking his silence on retirement, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni said he would come back next season but a lot depends on how his body behaves.

He said, "Circumstancially this would be the best time to retire but for amount of love and affection I receive wherever I go, the easy thing for me to say will be 'thank you', but the tough thing for me do will be to work hard for the next nine months and come back in the next season."

However, he added that his physical ability would be ascertained in the next six or seven months.

The Chennai Super Kings on Monday went on to defeat defending champions Gujarat Titans to win the IPL tournament for the fifth time.