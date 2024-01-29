Begin typing your search...

Pope Francis hails Italy's Sinner for Grand Slam victory

Francis complimented Sinner and his compatriots while giving an audience to members of a tennis club from Barcelona, a Vatican statement said.

ByReutersReuters|29 Jan 2024 2:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-29 14:45:47.0  )
Pope Francis hails Italys Sinner for Grand Slam victory
X

Italy's Jannik Sinner poses with the Australian Open trophy (Reuters)

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Monday joined the chorus of congratulations for Jannik Sinner, the first Italian to win a tennis Grand Slam trophy in 48 years.

Francis complimented Sinner and his compatriots while giving an audience to members of a tennis club from Barcelona, a Vatican statement said.

"We have to congratulate the Italians because they won in Australia yesterday," the 87-year-old pope, whose best known sporting passion is soccer, said in unscripted remarks.

Sinner, 22, beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open on Sunday, overcoming a two-set disadvantage to win 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3.

The Italian hails from the German-speaking Alpine region of South Tyrol, and initially practiced skiing before switching to focus on tennis in his youth.

SportsPope FrancisJannik Sinnertennis Grand Slam trophyItaliansSouth TyrolDaniil MedvedevAustralian Opensporting passionBarcelona tennis club
Reuters

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X