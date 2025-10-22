No rustiness in Ro-Ko's game, they are looking in great touch: Kotak

ADELAIDE: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli may not have clicked on comeback in the first ODI against Australia but India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak is not losing sleep over their form as he feels the senior stars are in good touch and will deliver in the next two games.

India lost the opening game in Perth by seven wickets and will play the second match of the series here on Thursday.

"I don't think there was any rustiness (in Rohit and Kohli's batting). They played the IPL, and their preparation has been very good. I think both of them have a lot of experience," Kotak said here on Wednesday when asked about the Rohit's eight-run stay and Kohli's dismissal for a duck in Perth.

"Even before coming to Australia, their preparations were very good. So I think it's too early to even think like that (worry about their form)..," he added about the duo that only plays the ODI format now.

"They both look in very good touch to me. They batted really well yesterday. Every net session, their approach has been excellent."

Asked if the team management was in touch with Rohit and Kohli during their long break from the national after the Champions Trophy triumph in March, Kotak answered in the affirmative.

"We were very much aware of what preparations they were doing and their fitness status. They sometimes go to the National Cricket Academy. We get updates and videos from there, what they're doing, their practice routines, fitness work.

"But not always, to be very honest. You need to find the right time to intervene. With such senior players, you don't want to intervene if it's not required. If they are doing things right and you still try to get involved, it may not be the right thing to do always," he said.

India lost the first ODI by seven wickets after several rain interruptions reduced the match to 26-overs-a-side contest. Kotak said the frequent breaks affected the Indian batters.

"I think it would have been the same if Australia had batted first. When you don't know how many overs you're going to bat, it's not easy to plan with four or five rain breaks. Going in and out every few overs, it's difficult.

"I think it was more about weather, to be very honest. In the last game, obviously, we lost a couple of wickets early, but I'm not really thinking too much about it," he said.

Kotak said the absence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is recuperating from a left quadriceps injury, was also a big loss for India but that has opened an opportunity for all-rounders like Nitish Kumar Reddy.

"Someone like Hardik is always a big loss. But if we look at the positive side, Nitish is getting some game time and we're trying to groom him.

"Every team needs an all-rounder, and we're trying to develop him (Nitish) in that role. So it's a good preparation in that way. But yes, any team would miss a player like Hardik," Kotak said.

"...(But) in a way, if we look at in hindsight, it's a positive that Nitish is getting match time at this level.

Asked about Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is warming the bench despite being in the squad, Kotak said: "...he practices well, and they all know their turn will come. End of the day, only 11 can play, so you have to wait for your turn and then perform."