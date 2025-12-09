F4 title fight heads to Chennai

CHENNAI: The FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship will crown its new champion at the Madras International Circuit on December 13 and 14, bringing a season of tight battles to a high-pressure finish. After four closely fought rounds, three young drivers remain in contention, with only a handful of points separating them.

Kenya’s 15-year-old Shane Chandaria of Chennai Turbo Riders leads the standings with 158 points after a season built on speed, consistency and measured race craft. His three victories, including a commanding performance at Kari last month, give him the edge, but with the field this competitive, his advantage is far from secure.

French driver Sachel Rotge of Kichcha’s Bengaluru sits second on 134 points and returns to a track where he has already won twice this season. Another victory in Coimbatore has further strengthened his charge. Indian racer Ishaan Madesh of Kolkata Tigers remains firmly in the hunt with 127 points and a win in Chennai earlier in the year, making him a genuine threat in the finale.

The middle pack has been equally gripping, with Shiva Sankaran, Ghazi Motlekar and Luviwe Sambudla delivering close racing and regular podium challenges through the season.

With Chennai’s fast, technical layout ready to test precision and nerve, the final weekend promises intense, unpredictable action as India prepares to crown its next Formula 4 champion.