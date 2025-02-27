F1 testing 2025: When and where to watch livestream pre-season action in Bahrain

CHENNAI: Formula One fans will get an early glimpse of all 20 cars in the grid before the lights go out in the Australian Grand Prix next month, as the teams are testing their men and machines on Thursday in Bahrain for the second day.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was the quickest on the first day, but the afternoon session was halted due to a power outage in the circuit. Lewis Hamilton, the man with the spotlight, was 13th in his Ferrari.

Even though the time sheets in testings don’t reveal the actual pecking order, teams collect voluminous data while drivers can get a feel of the car.

When is F1 testing?

F1 testing is taking place over the course of three days from February 26-28.

Morning Session: 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm

Break: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm

Afternoon Session: 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm

Where can you see F1 Testing Live?

In India, fans can catch all the live action in FanCode for free after registering with their mobile phone number.

List of drivers that can be seen on track (AM - Morning, PM - Afternoon)

McLaren

Piastri- AM

Norris- PM

Ferrari

Hamilton- AM

Leclerc- PM

Red Bull

Lawson- AM

Lawson- PM

Mercedes

Russell- AM

Antonelli- PM

Aston Martin

Alonso- AM

Stroll- PM

Alpine

Gasly- AM

Doohan- PM

Haas

Ocon- AM

Bearman- PM

VCARB

Tsunoda- AM

Hadjar- PM

Williams

Sainz- AM

Sainz- PM

Sauber

Hulkenberg- AM

Bortoleto- PM