ATP Rankings: Djokovic reclaims top spot, Shelton achieves career-high world No.19

NEW DELHI: Novak Djokovic reclaimed the world No.1 in men's singles ATP rankings on Monday, dethroning Spain's Carlos Alcaraz from the top with 11,975 points, 3260 points ahead of the Spaniard.

The 36-year-old made history again in New York, where he captured a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, matching Margaret Court’s mark. The Serbian, who has now won the US Open four times, dropped just two sets en route to his fifth trophy of the season.

He defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final, avenging his 2021 loss in the title match. His title run has lifted him above Carlos Alcaraz and back to No.1, where he begins his 390th week on Monday.

The Serb was assured of taking the top spot in the rankings after winning his opening match at the US Open against Alexandre Muller.

On the other hand, Alcaraz entered the Flushing Meadows with 9,815 points. However, as the defending champion, he lost 2,000 points. Despite reaching the semifinals, he only managed to gain 720 points, leaving him with 8,535 points.

US Open runner-up Medvedev remains at No.3 with 7280 points while Holger Rune is at fourth despite a first-round exit in New York.

Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced two positions, securing the fifth spot, while Andrey Rublev climbed to sixth after reaching the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, descended to seventh, while Taylor Fritz ascended to eighth in the ATP rankings.

Casper Ruud, experiencing a disappointing second-round exit at the US Open, slid down four positions to occupy the ninth spot.

Alexander Zverev of Germany has jumped back into the Top 10 for the first time since last October after he advanced to the quarterfinals at the US Open. The 26-year-old showed signs of his best level in Flushing Meadows, where he earned a statement fourth-round win against Sinner.

Ben Shelton at 19th spot is the mover of the week in the ATP Rankings as he has jumped into the Top 20, for the first time after he advanced to his maiden major semifinal at the US Open.

The 20-year-old defeated countrymen Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe en route to becoming the youngest American semifinalist in New York since Michael Chang in 1992.