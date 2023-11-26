Begin typing your search...

ByPTIPTI|26 Nov 2023 1:05 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-26 13:55:12.0  )
2nd T20I: Australia wins the toss and opts to bowl against India
 India's captain Suryakumar Yadav and Australia's captain Matthew Wade (PTI)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I here on Sunday.

Australia brought in all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and leg-spinner Adam Zampa in place of Jason Behrendorff and Aaron Hardie in the two changes to their XI.

India kept their winning combination intact.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after beating Australia by two wickets in the series opener at Vizag.

Teams: India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Matthew Wade (captain, wk), Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.

Sports2nd T20IT20I seriesIndiaAustraliaIndia vs AustraliaInd vs Aus
