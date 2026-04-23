2026 TN elections | Voters stranded, tempers flare as Chennai reels under poll exodus

According to a person from Chengalpattu, whose relatives were heading to their hometown to vote, the bus they had booked their tickets on was supposed to reach Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam by 9.30 pm on Wednesday. They left for the bus terminus on two-wheelers to avoid getting stuck in traffic. But even that did not help. Finally, they walked to the terminus, along with a large number of people who had the same idea.

When they finally reached there, however, the bus was nowhere close. The bus that was coming from Koyambedu in the heart of Chennai was caught in traffic jams along the way, literally crawling every inch like thousands of others on the road. “It was 3.30 am by the time it reached,” he said.