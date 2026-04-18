2026 TN elections | Vijay alleges curbs on TVK campaign, says voters will limit DMK

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay on Saturday alleged that the ruling DMK was using official machinery to hinder the campaign of his party, and asserted that the electorate would ‘limit’ the party’s return to power in the elections.
In a statement, Joseph Vijay said attempts to divert public attention during elections were not new, but stressed the need for voters to remain vigilant. He alleged that permissions for campaign events were being delayed, restricted or cancelled at the last minute, affecting both him and his party’s candidates.
This comes amid reports that his campaign event in Cuddalore was cancelled, while a proposed door-to-door outreach in Perambur was also called off.
“Indulging in unchecked misrule and corruption, and making limitless false promises to mislead people, the DMK has become a ‘limited company’. In this election, the people will limit them and send them home,” he said.
The actor-politician further alleged that confusion was being created among the public through fabricated reports in sections of the media regarding approvals for TVK campaigns.
Invoking the legacy of ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy, K Kamaraj and C N Annadurai, Vijay said Tamil Nadu’s commitment to social justice and secularism would not allow fascist forces or anti-people regimes to take root.
Despite the alleged restrictions, he said a spontaneous, people-driven campaign in support of TVK was gaining ground across the State.
Urging voters to remain alert, Vijay said, “We will win, claim victory and create history.”