2026 TN elections | Vijay cancels door-to-door campaign in Perambur at the last minute

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has suddenly cancelled his planned door-to-door election campaign in the Perambur Assembly constituency today. The decision was reportedly taken due to unavoidable reasons.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, With the Assembly elections approaching, Vijay is contesting from two constituencies—Chennai’s Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East). As the election date nears, he has been actively campaigning across Tamil Nadu and had planned to revisit Perambur, one of the constituencies he is contesting from.
Instead of holding routine roadshows, Vijay had decided to conduct a door-to-door campaign to directly connect with voters. Permission for the same had been obtained from the police, and preparations were in place for the campaign today.
Notably, Vijay had already campaigned once in Perambur on March 30, when he filed his nomination. The planned outreach was intended as a follow-up effort to engage with voters more personally.
However, the campaign was called off at the last minute due to unspecified reasons.
On Friday (April 17), Vijay visited the party’s election office in the Perambur constituency to review ongoing poll preparations.
During the visit, he interacted with local voters and listened to their grievances. Responding to a request from women in the area, he also drew a whistle kolam at the entrance of the office. Vijay then visited a few nearby houses, where he met residents and sought their votes.
His previous visit to the constituency was on the day he filed his nomination for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.
In the Perambur constituency, Vijay is set to face key rivals including DMK candidate RD Sekar, PMK’s Thilagabama, NTK’s Vetrithamizhan.
With multiple parties in the fray, the constituency is expected to witness a multi-cornered contest as candidates intensify their campaigns ahead of polling.