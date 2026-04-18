2026 TN elections | Vijay cancels door-to-door campaign in Perambur at the last minute

According to a Daily Thanthi report, With the Assembly elections approaching, Vijay is contesting from two constituencies—Chennai’s Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East). As the election date nears, he has been actively campaigning across Tamil Nadu and had planned to revisit Perambur, one of the constituencies he is contesting from.

Instead of holding routine roadshows, Vijay had decided to conduct a door-to-door campaign to directly connect with voters. Permission for the same had been obtained from the police, and preparations were in place for the campaign today.