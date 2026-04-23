2026 TN elections | Chennai turns vote-friendly, sees over 81 per cent turnout

With the turnout touching 81.34 per cent, as against 59.40 per cent in the 2021 polls, people are looking at how the usually lazy urbanites, with poor regard for voting, suddenly started turning up at booths. Not just a few or pockets; across the assembly, seats crossed the 70% mark, with several breaching the 80% mark in the April 23 polls.

Several constituencies that recorded lower turnout in 2021 witnessed the sharpest increases in 2026. Villivakkam rose by over 28 percentage points, while Anna Nagar and Thousand Lights saw increases of over 20 percentage points each. Egmore and Thyagaraya Nagar also recorded steep gains compared to their 2021 figures.