2026 TN election | Vijay visits TVK’s Perambur poll office, interacts with voters

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay on Friday (April 17) visited the party’s election office in Perambur constituency to review ongoing poll preparations.
During the visit, he interacted with local voters and listened to their grievances. Responding to a request from women in the area, Vijay also drew a whistle kolam at the entrance of the office.
Vijay’s last visit to the constituency was on the day he filed nomination for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.
A day ago, Vijay had released his party’s manifesto for the polls, extending a slew of promises, including the flagship scheme, 'Vettri Magalir Thittam', offering Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women heads under 60 years. Among the other promises were six free LPG cylinders annually, marriage assistance with 8 grams of gold and a silk saree, Rs 15,000 yearly support to prevent school dropouts, and interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for women's self-help groups.
The TVK, which is facing its debut election this time, also promised subsidised medicines, housing pattas, cash transfers, social security schemes. A standout promise was the minimum support price (MSP) for fish, including prawns, along with Rs 27,000 lean-season assistance for fishing families, Rs 25 lakh accident insurance, and free housing for fishers.
Earlier, Vijay had campaigned in T Nagar and Thousand Lights on April 15. Following the campaign, the Chennai City police registered a case against Vijay for allegedly violating the election Model Code of Conduct during the campaign.
Along with him, TVK general secretary and the party’s T Nagar candidate N Anand and South Chennai district secretary Appunu were named in the case.
Vijay is contesting in the 2026 Assembly elections from both Tiruchy East and Perambur constituencies.